Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard ruled out for Week 10

The Bengals will not have a key offensive and a key defensive player for this week’s game against the Texans.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said in his Friday press conference that receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) have both been ruled out.

Higgins suffered his injury on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday. Hubbard did not practice all week.

As for Ja’Marr Chase (back), Taylor said that they’ll have to see. Chase was limited on Thursday after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. He was on the field for Friday’s session.

Cincinnati’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.