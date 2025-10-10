 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase listed as questionable due to illness

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:37 PM

The Bengals will have quarterback Joe Flacco in the lineup against the Packers on Sunday, but wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s status is less clear.

Chase took part in the team’s walkthrough on Friday morning, but he was sent home before practice because of an illness. He is listed as questionable to play this weekend as a result.

The Bengals will travel to Green Bay on Saturday and Chase’s presence on the flight would be a good sign for his availability.

Guard Lucas Patrick (calf) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve. Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) and center Matt Lee (knee) are also listed as questionable.

Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) is considered doubtful to play this week.