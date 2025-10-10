Ja’Marr Chase listed as questionable due to illness

The Bengals will have quarterback Joe Flacco in the lineup against the Packers on Sunday, but wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s status is less clear.

Chase took part in the team’s walkthrough on Friday morning, but he was sent home before practice because of an illness. He is listed as questionable to play this weekend as a result.

The Bengals will travel to Green Bay on Saturday and Chase’s presence on the flight would be a good sign for his availability.

Guard Lucas Patrick (calf) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve. Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) and center Matt Lee (knee) are also listed as questionable.

Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) is considered doubtful to play this week.