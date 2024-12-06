Ja’Marr Chase moves up to full practice participation

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said that he’ll be good to go on Monday night despite having a shoulder injury and the Bengals are on track to have their top wide receiver as well.

Ja’Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he moved up to full participation on Friday. He said he is “feeling good” during a press conference and a final update on his status will come on Saturday.

Tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) moved up to full practice participation as well. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (rest) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) remained limited participants for the second straight day.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) did not participate in practice. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called Brown doubtful to play earlier this week.