CeeDee Lamb on shoulder injury: I’ll be fine by Monday

It’s not much of a surprise, but Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is planning to play in Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Lamb has been dealing with a shoulder injury and did not participate in Thursday’s practice after aggravating it during the Thanksgiving win over the Giants.

“It comes with the territory, man,” Lamb said this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s about being a baller and it’s about going out there and sacrificing, putting yourself out there for your guys. And that’s what I’m doing. As far as Monday goes, I’ll be fine by then.”

Lamb has caught 79 passes for 880 yards with four touchdowns this season. He had two catches for 39 yards in last week’s victory.