 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb on shoulder injury: I’ll be fine by Monday

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:53 PM

It’s not much of a surprise, but Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is planning to play in Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Lamb has been dealing with a shoulder injury and did not participate in Thursday’s practice after aggravating it during the Thanksgiving win over the Giants.

“It comes with the territory, man,” Lamb said this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s about being a baller and it’s about going out there and sacrificing, putting yourself out there for your guys. And that’s what I’m doing. As far as Monday goes, I’ll be fine by then.”

Lamb has caught 79 passes for 880 yards with four touchdowns this season. He had two catches for 39 yards in last week’s victory.