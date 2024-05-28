Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins not at first Bengals OTA Monday

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
nbc_pft_kelcedeflategate_240528.jpg
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
nbc_pft_kelcedeflategate_240528.jpg
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins not at first Bengals OTA Monday

  
Published May 28, 2024 11:46 AM

Quarterback Joe Burrow is set to work without limitations during the Bengals’ organized team activities, but it looks like he won’t have either of his top wideouts on the receiving end of his passes.

Reports from the first Bengals OTA practice on Monday say that neither Ja’Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins are in attendance. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and offensive tackle Trent Brown are also missing from the voluntary workout.

Neither absence is surprising. Chase is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this summer and has been working out on his own while Higgins requested a trade after receiving the franchise tag from the team early in the offseason.

The Bengals will have a mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 to close out their offseason program.