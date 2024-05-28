Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins not at first Bengals OTA Monday

Quarterback Joe Burrow is set to work without limitations during the Bengals’ organized team activities, but it looks like he won’t have either of his top wideouts on the receiving end of his passes.

Reports from the first Bengals OTA practice on Monday say that neither Ja’Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins are in attendance. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and offensive tackle Trent Brown are also missing from the voluntary workout.

Neither absence is surprising. Chase is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this summer and has been working out on his own while Higgins requested a trade after receiving the franchise tag from the team early in the offseason.

The Bengals will have a mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 to close out their offseason program.