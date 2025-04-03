Jameis Winston bids farewell to Cleveland in heartfelt message

Jameis Winston played only one season in Cleveland, but it apparently made a lasting impression on him.

After the quarterback officially signed his deal with the Giants, Winston wrote a good-bye.

He said he was sending his “deepest gratitude” to the city, the team and its fans.

“I’m so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year,” Winston wrote. “From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms, and for that, I’m forever grateful. To the Dawg Pound, you were electric. Snow or shine, highs or lows, your energy never wavered. You reminded us all what loyalty, passion and community really look like.

“This year was one of growth, service and adaptability, not just for me personally but for my family as well. And Cleveland, you played a major role in that. The spirit of this city, the heart of its people and the bond we’ve built will always be with us.

“One moment I’ll never forget is beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity, we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest.

“To the amazing men and women who make this city special: Thank you. You’ve made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling — one rooted in unity, service and love.

“Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity and nothing but the best.”