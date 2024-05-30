Jameis Winston: Deshaun Watson’s done an incredible job staying locked in, staying focused

With Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson still rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder, backup Jameis Winston has been taking the lion’s share of throwing reps during the team’s offseason program.

But as a QB2, Winston appears to be the ultimate hype man for Watson — as illustrated by Winston’s post-practice comments on Thursday.

Winston noted that helping Watson was “absolutely” a part of why he wanted to join the Browns as a free agent.

“A big reason that I wanted to come here [was] because the opportunity was here for me to serve and to give to my teammates,” Winston said. “And him being one of the best quarterbacks in this league, being a quarterback that I have had [the opportunity] to see him grow as a number one draft pick and just see his ascension as a player. I have familiarity with that, so it’s an honor to serve him.”

While Winston and Watson had some familiarity before they became teammates, Winston said their relationship is continuing to grow both on and off the field.

Winston has also been impressed with the way Watson has approached being Cleveland’s QB1 while not being able to practice in full during OTAs.

“I’ve seen intentional leadership of him taking mental reps, like he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Winston said. “I’ve seen a consistent growth and just him focusing on his shoulder routine, focusing on building that strength back. And when he throws it, he spins it, so I haven’t seen anything of lack.

“I’ve just seen him just continue to grow, continue to lead these guys — because it’s challenging when you’re not getting the reps. It’s challenging to have a presence when you’re sitting back from afar watching. And he’s done an incredible job just staying locked in, staying focused. I smile when he’s communicating to the receivers in the back, communicating to the offensive lines, talking protections because that is football and he’s not missing the beat.”

Watson entered the league just a couple of years after Winston. But Winston is looking to use the benefit of his experience to help keep Watson on the best path forward as Cleveland works toward training camp and the regular season.

“There’s nothing more important than winning today,” Winston said. “You know, it’s times where he’s not throwing — focus on today, focus on your healing. It’s times when he’s out there lighting it up, throwing — focus on the day, do your best. And I’ve been so impressed with how he’s continued to stay locked in and focus, you know, even when he’s not in.

“You know, I think we, as a unit, we’ve done a great job of allowing him to get the reps, the mental reps that he deserves because it’s his. But I’ve been so impressed with him and how he’s just been going about each day. I mean, it’s not like I didn’t expect it, but our conversation has been, ‘Hey, man, continue to do what you doing, ‘cause you’re doing an amazing job at it.’”