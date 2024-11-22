 Skip navigation
Jameis Winston, Nick Chubb help Browns to 7-3 lead

  
Published November 21, 2024 09:13 PM

The Browns had only 19 yards in the first quarter. They put together a 12-play, 80-yard drive in the second quarter to take the lead.

The Browns lead 7-3 after Nick Chubb’s 2-yard run.

Jameis Winston went 6-for-6 for 55 yards on the possession, including throws of 16 yards and 15 yards to Jerry Jeudy.

For the game, Winston now is 7-of-9 for 63 yards.

Chubb has seven carries for 24 yards.

The Steelers have 156 yards but missed a field goal and turned it over on downs on two of their three possessions.