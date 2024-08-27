Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, Dorian Thompson-Robinson all make initial roster in Cleveland

A report on Tuesday indicated the Browns told Dorian Thompson-Robinson he’d made it to their initial 53-player roster and that the team was considering trades involving Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Thompson-Robinson has made the cut and it turns out that the other two quarterbacks did as well. The Browns announced all of their roster moves on Tuesday and none of them involved Winston or Huntley.

It seems unlikely they will retain four quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson is the starter — for the entire season, so the quarterback situation could be a fluid one in Cleveland.

The Browns announced that they have waived or released cornerback Tony Brown II, running back D’Onta Foreman, cornerback Justin Hardee Jr., tackle Germain Ifedi, wide receiver James Proche II, defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, safety Christopher Edmonds, defensive tackle Siaki Ika, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, linebacker Winston Reid, tackle Lorenzo Thompson, tight end Treyton Welch, and WR Michael Woods II.

Guard Michael Dunn and center Luke Wypler are on injured reserve. Dunn has been designated as eligible to return during the regular season.

As previously noted, the Browns are leaving running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines on injured lists that make them ineligible to return until the team has played four games. They also confirmed that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after being arrested for domestic violence.