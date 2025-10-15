Jamel Dean named the NFC defensive player of the week

Cornerback Jamel Dean’s play in Week 6 helped move the Buccaneers to the top of PFT’s Power Rankings.

Dean had four tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in Tampa’s 30-19 home win over the 49ers. It was the first career sack for Dean, who also had an interception return for a touchdown against the Jets earlier this season.

The victory moved Tampa to 5-1 on the season and led to some individual recognition for Dean on Wednesday.

The NFL announced that Dean has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week. The award is the first for Dean, who has spent all seven of his professional seasons with the Bucs.