michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Jamel Dean named the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:10 PM

Cornerback Jamel Dean’s play in Week 6 helped move the Buccaneers to the top of PFT’s Power Rankings.

Dean had four tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in Tampa’s 30-19 home win over the 49ers. It was the first career sack for Dean, who also had an interception return for a touchdown against the Jets earlier this season.

The victory moved Tampa to 5-1 on the season and led to some individual recognition for Dean on Wednesday.

The NFL announced that Dean has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week. The award is the first for Dean, who has spent all seven of his professional seasons with the Bucs.