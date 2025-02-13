James Bradberry tore his Achilles, Soleus but expects to be ready for OTAs

Eagles defensive back James Bradberry missed all of the 2024 season with a “lower-leg injury” in training camp. Despite spending the season on injured reserve, Bradberry will receive a Super Bowl ring.

“I’m going to get a ring, and I can always say I’m a Super Bowl champion, so I’m a part of it,” Bradberry said Thursday, via video from Eliot Shorrr-Parks of 94WIP.

Bradberry revealed to Brooks Kubena of TheAthletic.com that he tore his Achilles and his Soleus, but Bradberry expects to be ready to return during organized team activities.

Bradberry said he wants to play cornerback. He moved to safety a year ago after the Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks. His future, at whatever position, might not be with the Eagles.

He is under contract for 2025 but has no guaranteed money remaining and a cap hit of $7.819 million.

Bradberry, a second-round pick in 2016, spent four seasons with the Panthers and two seasons with the Giants before signing with the Eagles in 2022. He earned All-Pro honors at corner in 2022, and the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $38 million deal in March 2023.

His dropoff in 2023 was a reason the Eagles spent their first two picks on corners in 2024.