James Brown will return to The NFL Today; the rest of the cast is in flux

In two days, The NFL Today on CBS will broadcast its final show of the season. Next year, it could be a very different show.

At least one face and voice will remain constant.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reported recently that host James Brown has signed a new two-year extension. Presumably, he will continue to host the Sunday pregame staple.

The rest of the cast around the 72-year-old Brown remains to be seen.

Via Marchand, all other full-time analysts have expiring contracts, including Nate Burleson, who could become the biggest media free agent in all of sports, given his role on CBS This Morning.

Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Phil Simms also have deals that conclude on Sunday.

Some believed that CBS would reboot/blow up the show, with only Burleson staying put — and possibly becoming the host as part of a much younger crew. With Brown returning, who knows what that means?

It points to continuity and consistency, potentially. Why keep Brown and change everyone around him?