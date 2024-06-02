James Conner: Cardinals have a great football team, need our record to reflect it

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Conner: Cardinals have a great football team, need our record to reflect it

  
Published June 2, 2024 06:44 AM

Cardinals running back James Conner does not agree with the old football adage that you are what your record says you are.

The Cardinals have finished 4-13 two years in a row, but Conner believes they have a good team that just needs to put it all together.

“I want to turn things around out here. We have a great football team, we’re coached really well, so we want that to reflect on our record and our play. I want to speak up.”

Conner had a career-high 1,040 rushing yards last season despite missing four games, and he’s hoping for another strong season heading into a contract year.

“It would be awesome to finish my career here, but nothing changes,” Conner said. “If anything, it’s time to turn it up even more going into the last year of my deal. I’m thankful I got to see the last year of it, so I’ll go into it with everything I got. We’ll see what happens next year, hopefully stay, but I understand it’s a business.”

Helping the Cardinals turn that record around would be good business for Conner.