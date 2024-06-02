James Conner: Cardinals have a great football team, need our record to reflect it

Cardinals running back James Conner does not agree with the old football adage that you are what your record says you are.

The Cardinals have finished 4-13 two years in a row, but Conner believes they have a good team that just needs to put it all together.

“I want to turn things around out here. We have a great football team, we’re coached really well, so we want that to reflect on our record and our play. I want to speak up.”

Conner had a career-high 1,040 rushing yards last season despite missing four games, and he’s hoping for another strong season heading into a contract year.

“It would be awesome to finish my career here, but nothing changes,” Conner said. “If anything, it’s time to turn it up even more going into the last year of my deal. I’m thankful I got to see the last year of it, so I’ll go into it with everything I got. We’ll see what happens next year, hopefully stay, but I understand it’s a business.”

Helping the Cardinals turn that record around would be good business for Conner.