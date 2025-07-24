James Cook: I deserve to be paid what I want, what I need, and I will be eventually

The Bills still have not signed James Cook to a contract extension, which means 2025 could be his final season in Buffalo. He is scheduled for free agency in March.

Despite that, the running back is in training camp and participating in drills.

General Manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that he hopes Cook is with the team in 2026. Cook hopes so, too.

“I mean, we have talks. I’m never going to give up,” Cook said Thursday, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “I mean, I deserve it — what I want, what I need. It’s going to eventually happen.”

The Bills extended the contracts of cornerback Christian Benford, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Khalil Shakir this offseason. Cook insinuated on social media early in the offseason that he was looking for $15 million a season, something that is unlikely with any team.

Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million per season), Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) and Derrick Henry ($15 million) are the only running backs making at least that much per season.

But someone will pay Cook what he’s worth after he makes $5.271 million in base salary this season and $8.106 million in base salary for his first four seasons.

Cook was asked what his confidence level is of staying in Buffalo beyond this season.

“I mean, however it happens, it’s going to get done. Wherever it happens,” he said.

Cook, a second-round pick in 2022, has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. The two-time Pro Bowler also has caught 97 passes for 883 yards with seven touchdowns.