James Cook is not at the start of Bills voluntary workouts

Bills running back James Cook has made no secret about his desire for a new contract and his approach to the team’s offseason program may be part of his push to land one.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters in Buffalo that Cook did not join the team for the first day of their workouts. The workouts are voluntary, so Cook is under no obligation to attend and Beane said he does not know if the running back plans to report at any point.

Beane also said that Cook has not communicated to the team that his absence is due to his contract.

Cook suggested in March that he’s looking for $15 million a year in his next contract, but Beane said later in the month that he doesn’t see an extension coming in the near future. Cook subsequently put his Buffalo house on the market and the ongoing impasse makes it hard to view Cook’s decision without the contractual lens.