 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Cook is not at the start of Bills voluntary workouts

  
Published April 22, 2025 02:50 PM

Bills running back James Cook has made no secret about his desire for a new contract and his approach to the team’s offseason program may be part of his push to land one.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters in Buffalo that Cook did not join the team for the first day of their workouts. The workouts are voluntary, so Cook is under no obligation to attend and Beane said he does not know if the running back plans to report at any point.

Beane also said that Cook has not communicated to the team that his absence is due to his contract.

Cook suggested in March that he’s looking for $15 million a year in his next contract, but Beane said later in the month that he doesn’t see an extension coming in the near future. Cook subsequently put his Buffalo house on the market and the ongoing impasse makes it hard to view Cook’s decision without the contractual lens.