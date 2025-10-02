James Cook is the AFC offensive player of the month

The Bills signed running back James Cook to a new contract before the start of the regular season and Cook spent the first four games of the year making that look like a very wise idea.

Cook ran 75 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns in September. He scored at least once in each of Buffalo’s games, which helped the Bills end September as one of two unbeaten teams in the league.

The five touchdowns lead the NFL and Cook also led the league in that category with 16 scores during the 2024 season. He also had 12 catches for 89 yards.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Cook has been named the AFC offensive player of the month in recognition of his performance. It’s the first time Cook has taken that prize and the Bills will be hoping for more of the same over the next 13 games on their schedule.