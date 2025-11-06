 Skip navigation
James Cook, Joey Bosa return to practice on a limited basis

  
Published November 6, 2025 03:46 PM

Bills running back James Cook (ankle) and defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist) returned to practice on Thursday. Both players were limited after sitting out on-field work Wednesday.

Cook tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s victory but still played 76 percent of the snaps and rushed for 114 yards.

Coach Sean McDermott said Cook was “sore” the two days after the game.

Bosa played 44 of 60 defensive snaps on Sunday.

Cornerback Christian Benford popped up on the practice report on Wednesday with a groin injury that limited him. It is an indication that he aggravated his groin during practice, as he was out of Thursday’s session.

Benford had a groin issue leading up to the season opener.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) had a full practice after limited work on Wednesday, and defensive back Sam Franklin was a new addition, with an illness keeping him out.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) returned to practice as limited participants.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) remained limited a second day, and defensive end A.J. Espenesa (concussion) again was a non-participant.