Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

James Cook, Keon Coleman off injury report, set to play vs. Jets

  
Published September 12, 2025 02:52 PM

The Bills will have their starting running back for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets.

James Cook is off the injury report and is set to play in Week 2.

Cook was limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, but was upgraded to full participation on Thursday and Friday.

Cook accounted for 102 yards from scrimmage — 44 rushing, 58 receiving — with a touchdown in last week’s comeback victory over the Ravens.

As head coach Sean McDermott announced earlier on Friday, defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out with an ankle injury suffered this week.

Cornerback Tre-Davious White (groin), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), and defensive back Jordan Hancock (shoulder) are all questionable. All four players were limited for Buffalo’s Thursday and Friday practices.

Receiver Keon Coleman (groin), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), defensive end Greg Rousseau (knee), cornerback Christian Benford (groin), and cornerback Brandon Codrington (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.