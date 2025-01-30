 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Why Eagles could’ve benefitted from white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Why Eagles could’ve benefitted from white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Cook says Bills can’t blame the refs: “Don’t give a ref nothing to call”

  
Published January 30, 2025 03:08 PM

Bills running back James Cook says he won’t blame the officiating for losing the AFC Championship Game.

Asked about the officiating complaints stemming from Sunday’s game in Kansas City and particularly a failed fourth down conversion attempt by Josh Allen, Cook said his philosophy is that the Bills need to play well enough that they win even if a call goes against them.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to come in there ready to go. Fuck that ref shit. You got to come in there ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give a ref nothing to call,” Cook said on Kickin It With Dee.

That’s the right attitude for a player to have: Cook wants to focus on what he and his teammates can control. That’s all a player can do.