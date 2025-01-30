James Cook says Bills can’t blame the refs: “Don’t give a ref nothing to call”

Bills running back James Cook says he won’t blame the officiating for losing the AFC Championship Game.

Asked about the officiating complaints stemming from Sunday’s game in Kansas City and particularly a failed fourth down conversion attempt by Josh Allen, Cook said his philosophy is that the Bills need to play well enough that they win even if a call goes against them.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to come in there ready to go. Fuck that ref shit. You got to come in there ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give a ref nothing to call,” Cook said on Kickin It With Dee.

That’s the right attitude for a player to have: Cook wants to focus on what he and his teammates can control. That’s all a player can do.