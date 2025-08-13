 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Cook: We paid now, so let’s go play football

  
Published August 13, 2025 03:46 PM

The contract dispute between the Bills and James Cook came to an official end on Wednesday when the running back put pen to paper on his four-year extension.

Cook had been staging a hold-in but got back to practice on Tuesday as a full participant.

“We paid now, so let’s go play football,” Cook said Wednesday, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Cook said he was “just trying to protect” himself with his hold-in. Given the prevalence of injuries around the league during camp, his approach more than made sense. But he added that he “kind of knew” that a deal was close when he got back on the field on Tuesday.

“Just trying to stay healthy and just get everything done before I can go out there and play with a clear mindset and just be locked in,” Cook said.

G.M. Brandon Beane noted that there was an understanding between the team and player that he needed to practice if the two sides were going to negotiate.

That’s what happened and now Cook is ready to continue contributing for a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2025.