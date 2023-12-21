James Thrash upholds Damontae Kazee’s suspension through end of regular season

The Steelers won’t have safety Damontae Kazee for the rest of the regular season.

NFL spokesman Michael Signora has announced that hearing officer James Thrash has upheld the suspension of Kazee for the rest of the regular season. Thrash also ruled that, if the Steelers qualify for the postseason, Kazee will be eligible to play.

Kazee’s suspension arose from an illegal hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. The league cited Kazee’s history of violations in imposing enhanced discipline.

The NFL originally suspended Kazee for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. Thus, the ruling represents a partial victory for Kazee, if the Steelers can reverse a three-game losing streak and earn a spot in the AFC tournament.

The Steelers finish the regular season with games against the Bengals at home and visits to Seattle and Baltimore.