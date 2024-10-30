 Skip navigation
Jameson Williams could end up facing a felony weapons charge

  
Published October 30, 2024 07:24 PM

Lions receiver Jameson Williams currently is waiting to see what prosecutors do regarding an incident that happened earlier this month. In the end, prosecutors could decide to pursue felony weapons charges against Williams.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that’s one potential outcome of the ongoing review of the situation. Williams also could be charged with a misdemeanor. Ultimately, Williams might not be charged at all.

Williams had a gun in his brother’s car during a traffic stop. He did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Prosecutors also are investigating the failure to arrest Williams at the scene of the incident. The police officers could face charges of their own.

It’s all happening while Williams is serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy. He’ll be eligible to return after Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Williams could end up facing another suspension, based on the weapons charge.