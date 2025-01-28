 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
James Cook, Connor McGovern added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 28, 2025 11:45 AM

The Bills were hoping to be occupied with Super Bowl planning this week, but their loss to the Chiefs last Sunday means that their players are free for other things.

On Tuesday, the team announced that two more members of the club will be in Orlando for the Pro Bowl games. Running back James Cook has been selected as a replacement for Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Connor McGovern will take the place of Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Cook is going to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. Cook tied for the league lead with 18 touchdowns during the regular season and he scored three more times in the postseason.

McGovern is in the Pro Bowl for the first time. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and quarterback Josh Allen were selected for the original roster, although Allen said he may not go to Orlando because of a wrist injury.