James Cook, Connor McGovern added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

The Bills were hoping to be occupied with Super Bowl planning this week, but their loss to the Chiefs last Sunday means that their players are free for other things.

On Tuesday, the team announced that two more members of the club will be in Orlando for the Pro Bowl games. Running back James Cook has been selected as a replacement for Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Connor McGovern will take the place of Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Cook is going to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. Cook tied for the league lead with 18 touchdowns during the regular season and he scored three more times in the postseason.

McGovern is in the Pro Bowl for the first time. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and quarterback Josh Allen were selected for the original roster, although Allen said he may not go to Orlando because of a wrist injury.