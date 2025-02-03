Jared Goff: Ben Johnson made a ton of difference in my career, I’ll always be a fan of his

Lions quarterback Jared Goff will have to get used to a new offensive coordinator in 2025 after Ben Johnson departed Detroit to become Chicago’s head coach.

At the Pro Bowl last week, Goff said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Bears are getting “a hell of a coach.”

“He’s a guy that’s made a ton of difference in my career,” Goff said. “I’m obviously a big fan of his. I was joking with him, I wish he didn’t have to be in our division so I didn’t have to try to beat him twice a year.

“But he’s going to do a great job. Hopefully not too good, though, with us being in the division together still. But I’ll always be a fan of his and we’ll always have a good relationship.”

To replace Johnson, the Lions turned to John Morton to be their OC in 2025. While Morton spent the last two seasons with the Broncos as their passing game coordinator, he was on the Lions’ staff in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant. That means there is some familiarity between Goff and his new play-caller.

“We were together in 2022, he was an assistant on our staff and has done it before, has been a coordinator before,” Goff said. “Has a lot of experience in our league, been around a lot of great coaches. I’m excited to work with him and see where we can go.”

With Goff at quarterback, the Lions finished No. 1 in points and No. 2 in total yards in 2024. Goff set career highs in completion rate (72.4 percent), touchdowns (37), and passer rating (111.8).