Jared Goff calls OC Drew Petzing a “home run hire”

The Lions will have their third offensive coordinator in the last three years for the 2026 season, but the turnover isn’t a problem for quarterback Jared Goff.

Former Cardinals coordinator Drew Petzing is now in charge of the offense in Detroit and Goff said Monday that “quarterbacks who have played for him were glowing” in their reviews of what Petzing brings to the table.

“He’s done it before. He’s been a coordinator. He’s called plays,” Goff said, via NFL.com. “And I think he was a home run hire. And I’m really excited for him.”

John Morton replaced Ben Johnson after Johnson became the head coach of the Bears in January 2025, but his run calling plays ended when head coach Dan Campbell took over those responsibilities during the season. The Lions still finished fourth in the league in points scored, but the unit failed to come through often enough for the Lions to return to the postseason. Goff said he hopes the change leads to a return to the consistency of previous seasons.

“Just consistency and efficiency. Yeah, that’s really it. The years where we were really good, winning 12, 15 games. It was efficient. It was consistent,” Goff said. “We weren’t really having like bad games where I felt like this year we had some bad games offensively. You’re gonna have a bad play or a bad series, that’s gonna happen. But being able to get back on track quickly is something that we need to be able to do. We know we have the players. We know we have everything we need in place. It’s just consistency and raising our standard a little bit and level execution.”

If the Lions can’t bounce back in 2026, chances are good that the changes will be more sweeping than this offseason in Detroit so Goff won’t be the only one hoping that Petzing shines in his new role.