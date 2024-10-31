 Skip navigation
Jared Goff closing in on NFL record completion percentage, passer rating in a 6-game span

  
Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s numbers over the last five games have been so stellar that if he keeps it up on Sunday against the Packers, he’ll have done something no quarterback in NFL history has done in any six-game stretch.

Goff is a normal (by his recent standards) game away from the best completion percentage and best passer rating ever in a six-game span.

Goff has completed 88 of 106 passes over the last five games, an 83.0 percent completion rate. The highest completion rate ever for a six-game span was 78.3 percent, set by Peyton Manning in 2008.

Goff has a passer rating of 146.5 over the last five games. The NFL record for a six-game stretch is a 138.1 passer rating, set by Brock Purdy last year.

The Lions are on a five-game winning streak during which they’ve scored 25 touchdowns while throwing just 20 incomplete passes. That kind of offensive success just doesn’t last for a full season, but Goff is trying to stretch it out to a sixth straight game with unprecedented numbers.