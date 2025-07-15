Randy Moss: Tyreek Hill is “nowhere” all-time, top five in today’s game

Enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2018, Randy Moss is undoubtedly one of the greatest receivers of all time.

He’s No. 4 on the all-time list with 15,292 yards and No. 4 with 156 touchdowns, which is made more impressive by the fact that he’s No. 17 with 982 career receptions.

Speaking to the media at an event for his restaurant that’s now paired with the Dolphins for concession stands at Hard Rock Stadium, Moss noted that the “political answer” for the best receiver of all time is Jerry Rice. However…

“If we’re talking real football, where I knock your ass out, it’s me,” Rice said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

As for the present day, Tyreek Hill has been one of the league’s best receivers of his era, as he’s No. 7 on the active list with 11,098 yards. But that lands him at just No. 42 all-time.

That’s likely part of why Moss feels the way he does about Hill’s status among the game’s greats.

“He’s nowhere all-time,” Moss said. “Where is he at in today’s game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five.”

Hill did record one of the league’s top receiving seasons in 2023 when he finished with 1,799 yards on 119 catches. But Justin Jefferson had eclipsed that in 2022 with 1,809 and Cooper Kupp had the No. 2 regular-season of all-time with 1,947 yards in 2021.

Hill is coming off a year where he finished with 81 receptions, 959 yards, and six touchdowns in 17 games. His 56.4 yards per game was his lowest average since his rookie year in 2016.

Hill turned 31 in March. We’ll see how much he can climb the ranks with a potential bounce-back season in 2025.