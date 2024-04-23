 Skip navigation
Jared Goff: Comments on media negativity “may have got twisted”

  
Published April 23, 2024 05:29 PM

Lions quarterback Jared Goff revisited some recent comments about the media in Detroit during an interview on Tuesday.

Goff said on the Wilbo Trading Cards podcast that “I have this thing with our local media where like they almost like relish in negativity at times” and that he feels “it’s no longer what they need to live in” because the Lions have had success over the last couple of seasons. Goff’s comments were referencing a question he was asked ahead of the NFC title game about the perception that the Lions were less talented than the 49ers and he said on Tuesday that he could have been clearer about the point he was trying to make.

“There’s been a ton of positivity. It may have got twisted a little bit, as things do. I was speaking in reference to the question I was asked at that press conference,” Goff said to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I was answering that question. I was not saying there aren’t any positive news, I wouldn’t really know, but they have been positive to me. I was saying that I think sometimes, some of the people, enjoy the negative news and I don’t think that’s necessarily specific to Detroit. I was speaking about our local guys, but I think that’s kind of the world. Not to get really grand right now, but it wasn’t necessarily specific to Detroit, it was the world media, sports media, certainly the NFL media and the roller coaster that is and what sells clicks. But, yeah, maybe I should’ve been a little more specific with that.”

Whatever his feelings about the tenor of the past coverage of the team, Goff and the Lions have made for strong partners and there should be plenty of positive coverage about the team’s outlook as the start of the regular season moves closer. How he and the team handle that change of circumstances will have a lot to do with how they fare on the field this fall.