Jared Goff goes for medical check, but Lions still cut lead to 24-21

A interception return for a touchdown by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin turned out to be a doubly painful play for the Lions.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu lit up Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the return and Goff had to leave the game to be evaluated in the sideline medical tent. Teddy Bridgewater entered the game for his first action of the season, but it didn’t slow down the Lions offense.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a reverse for wide receiver Jameson Williams and Williams broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run that cut Washington’s lead to 24-21 with four minutes to go in the first half.

Goff looked ready to return to the game on the snap after Williams’s touchdown run, so it looks like the Lions will have their offensive leader back for their next turn in what’s become a shootout for the ages in Detroit.