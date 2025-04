The Commanders added tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Texans. The Commanders have now used their first-round pick on another tackle.

Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. becomes the 29th pick, and another player who can help protect franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Conerly was on the wrong end of a Senior Bowl practice rep, when Conerly was driven into the ground by Marshall defensive end Mike Green.

Conerly got the last laugh. He’s been drafted, and Green is still on the board.