Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
Irsay's daughters take on Colts ownership
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers' only option

C.J. Stroud returns to throwing at practice, says shoulder is fine

  
Published June 10, 2025 01:34 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did not throw the ball during OTAs open to the media this spring, but his workload was different on Tuesday.

Stroud was throwing without any limitations at the team’s first minicamp practice. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that “general soreness” was the reason why Stroud was resting in previous sessions and that there was no long-term concern, which was also the message that Stroud sent when he spoke to reporters after the practice session.

Stroud said that he didn’t have any work done on his shoulder and that the issue was “not as bad” as some people were making it seem.

“I was already throwing — before you guys see me out there — pretty normally,” Stroud said, via KHOU. “I think y’all don’t have much to talk about so everything just gets blown up in the offseason. I’m fine, man. I’m really OK.”

Any concerns about Stroud’s health should be muted as long as he’s throwing regularly and working toward a strong third NFL season while at camp this summer.