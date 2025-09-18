Jared Goff: Lions’ pass protection vs. Bears was as good as I’ve ever played behind

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Bears, and he gives the Lions’ offensive line the bulk of the credit.

“I thought they played incredibly,” Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket. “I thought the pass protection was as good as I’ve ever played behind, and it’s only looking up for those guys. They’ve done a great job and it will take another good week of practice to try to do it again.”

Asked if he means in his entire NFL career he has never been protected better than he was on Sunday, Goff said that’s exactly what he means.

“For sure,” Goff said. “How many sacks? I think I got hit once, on a scramble. I mean, that’s pretty unheard of. They were incredible. They were great. They held up all day. And those guys aren’t a bad front over there. They got Grady Jarrett, they got Montez Sweat, they got dudes over there who have been in the league a long time and have gotten a ton of sacks. I thought they did a great job.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said pressuring Goff was the top priority for his defense. The Bears didn’t get that done, and the result was the Lions putting up 52 points on Sunday.