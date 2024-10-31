Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the month

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a terrific October and now has been named NFC offensive player of the month.

Goff led the NFL with an 80 percent completion rate and a 149.0 passer rating in the month, becoming just the third player in league history to register a passer rating of at least 125.0 in four consecutive games.

This is Goff’s second career player of the month award. He also won it for September of 2018 with the Rams.

In seven games this season, Goff has completed a league-high 74.1 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating is currently a career-high 115.3.

Goff and the Lions will try to keep things rolling against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.