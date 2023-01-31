 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Goff named to Pro Bowl games, replacing Jalen Hurts

  
Published January 31, 2023 07:51 AM
nbc_pft_caphit_230131
January 31, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the NFL’s new salary cap, set at $224.8 million, and franchise tag for QBs, which reportedly will be $32.4 million, as well as what this means for Lamar Jackson.

The Lions finished their season on a high note by beating the Packers in Week 18.

Now they’ll have another player in this week’s Pro Bowl games as the club looks to continue building in 2023.

Quarterback Jared Goff will replace Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts for this week’s festivities in Las Vegas.

In his second season with Detroit, Goff completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games. His passer rating was 99.3 — the best mark he’s had since the 2018 season, which coincidentally was also the last time he was named a Pro Bowler.

Goff also didn’t throw an interception after Week Nine, tossing 15 touchdowns on his 312 passing attempts in Detroit’s last nine games. He fumbled three times but lost only one of them in a solid display of protecting the football.

Though the Lions have the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft from the Rams, Goff’s play has made it unlikely that Detroit will target a quarterback with that early selection.

Goff joins receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, center Frank Ragnow, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell as Detroit’s Pro Bowlers.

While the AFC quarterbacks have all been replaced by Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, and Tyler Huntley, the NFC is still slated to have Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith, who were both on the original roster.