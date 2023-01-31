Jared Goff named to Pro Bowl games, replacing Jalen Hurts

The Lions finished their season on a high note by beating the Packers in Week 18.

Now they’ll have another player in this week’s Pro Bowl games as the club looks to continue building in 2023.

Quarterback Jared Goff will replace Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts for this week’s festivities in Las Vegas.

In his second season with Detroit, Goff completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games. His passer rating was 99.3 — the best mark he’s had since the 2018 season, which coincidentally was also the last time he was named a Pro Bowler.

Goff also didn’t throw an interception after Week Nine, tossing 15 touchdowns on his 312 passing attempts in Detroit’s last nine games. He fumbled three times but lost only one of them in a solid display of protecting the football.

Though the Lions have the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft from the Rams, Goff’s play has made it unlikely that Detroit will target a quarterback with that early selection.

Goff joins receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, center Frank Ragnow, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell as Detroit’s Pro Bowlers.

While the AFC quarterbacks have all been replaced by Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, and Tyler Huntley, the NFC is still slated to have Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith, who were both on the original roster.