Jared Goff recalls his “shock” when the Bears let David Montgomery leave for the Lions

Lions running back David Montgomery had 12 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night’s win over the Ravens, and that had quarterback Jared Goff reflecting on how lucky he feels to have Montgomery for a teammate.

Montgomery played his first four seasons for the Bears before signing with the Lions in 2023, and Goff said he had been a big admirer of Montgomery’s play even before becoming his teammate.

“I saw D-Mo from across the field for years in Chicago and I was shocked when they let him walk. When we landed him, I was like, ‘Holy smokes, we just got one of the best backs in the league,’” Goff said.

A month after signing Montgomery, the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, investing big in another running back at a time when most NFL teams were devaluing the position. Goff thinks that has paid off in a big way for the Lions.

“You draft Gibbs and it’s like, ‘Wow, we have two of the best backs in the league,’” Goff said. “They feed off each other, they’re both incredibly hard-working and good players. The energy they feed off each other, one of them runs well and the other one wants to run well too. They’re as good as it gets.”