 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Goff recalls his “shock” when the Bears let David Montgomery leave for the Lions

  
Published September 25, 2025 04:14 AM

Lions running back David Montgomery had 12 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night’s win over the Ravens, and that had quarterback Jared Goff reflecting on how lucky he feels to have Montgomery for a teammate.

Montgomery played his first four seasons for the Bears before signing with the Lions in 2023, and Goff said he had been a big admirer of Montgomery’s play even before becoming his teammate.

“I saw D-Mo from across the field for years in Chicago and I was shocked when they let him walk. When we landed him, I was like, ‘Holy smokes, we just got one of the best backs in the league,’” Goff said.

A month after signing Montgomery, the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, investing big in another running back at a time when most NFL teams were devaluing the position. Goff thinks that has paid off in a big way for the Lions.

“You draft Gibbs and it’s like, ‘Wow, we have two of the best backs in the league,’” Goff said. “They feed off each other, they’re both incredibly hard-working and good players. The energy they feed off each other, one of them runs well and the other one wants to run well too. They’re as good as it gets.”