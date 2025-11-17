Jared Goff’s early interception leads to Eagles field goal, Philadelphia leads 3-0

The Eagles have taken an early 3-0 lead over the Lions off of a takeaway.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw just his third interception of the season on Detroit’s third play from scrimmage, as Jordan Davis tipped a pass at the line and Cooper DeJean picked it off.

DeJean returned it 21 yards to the Detroit 11-yard line.

But from there, two Jalen Hurts incomplete passes plus a stuffed Saquon Barkley run induced the Eagles to settle for a 27-yard field goal.