Jared Verse set to visit Seahawks, Broncos

Edge rusher Jared Verse is generally projected to be a first-round pick in this month’s draft and he’s visiting with teams who could make that projection a reality.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Verse is set to visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday night and Wednesday. He is also scheduled for a meeting with the Broncos and has already visited with the Buccaneers.

Verse played at Albany before transferring to Florida State for his final two seasons. He was named an All-American after both years with the team and left school with 89 times, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu join Verse at the top of most lists of edge rusher prospects in this year’s class.