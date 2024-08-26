Jarrett Stidham: “I was very disappointed” to lose Broncos QB job to Bo Nix

Jarrett Stidham accepts that he’s the Broncos’ backup quarterback, but he’s not happy about it.

Stidham said after Sunday night’s preseason finale that he wants to help rookie Bo Nix get ready to start Week One, but he also firmly believes he should be starting.

“First of all, obviously, I was very disappointed,” Stidham said. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way. But I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be, and like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

Stidham thinks he has shown he can be a starter, both last season when he replaced Russell Wilson at the end of the season, and with his work on the practice field and in the preseason.

“I think they know what I can do,” Stidham said. “I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, and then throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. But at the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and do what I do. I’m very confident in what I can do, and do whatever I can to help this team.”

Sean Payton has decided that Stidham can best help the team by backing up Nix.