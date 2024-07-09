Jarrett Stidham working out with teammates, including Courtland Sutton, at TCU

Jarrett Stidham isn’t the betting favorite to start Week 1, but he has the most experience in the offense of the three quarterbacks competing for the job.

Stidham joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2023 and started the final two games in place of Russell Wilson.

Denver added Zach Wilson in a trade and drafted Bo Nix in the first round, and the three quarterbacks split the first-team reps in the offseason program.

Stidham, 27, continues to put himself in position to win the job by hosting some of his offensive teammates in Texas for three or four days of workouts this week at TCU, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The contingent includes Courtland Sutton, who skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program in search of a contract extension. The Broncos’ WR1 did participate in the mandatory minicamp June 11-12.

The players gathered at Stidham’s home for dinner Monday night, per Klis, before beginning their workouts Tuesday. They have other bond-building activities scheduled the next few days.

Nix and Broncos rookies will report to training camp next week ahead of the veterans, who are due July 23.