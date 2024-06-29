 Skip navigation
Bo Nix favored over Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham to start Week One for Broncos

  
Published June 29, 2024 07:11 AM

The Broncos drafted quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick thinking he’s their quarterback of the future, but he may already be their quarterback of the present as well.

Nix is the betting favorite to take the first snap for the Broncos in their Week One game against the Seahawks.

In the three-way quarterback competition in Denver, Nix is a -400 favorite at DraftKings.com. New arrival Zach Wilson is a +450 underdog, while Jarrett Stidham, who started the final two games of last season for the Broncos, is the long shot at +650.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said near the end of the offseason program that all three quarterbacks are competing for the job and getting a chance to work with the first-string offense, and that Payton has no deadline to pick a starter other than before the first game.

If Nix looks good in training camp and the preseason, the job is likely his. Wilson or Stidham getting the job would be an upset.