Sean Payton has no deadline for picking QB, wants to make sure it’s the right decision

  
Published June 11, 2024 03:51 PM

The Broncos are splitting first-team reps among their three quarterbacks candidates. Sean Payton isn’t saying who has the lead as the offseason program comes to an end.

In fact, he isn’t even saying when a decision might come about whether Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson will start Week 1.

“I would say I have an end date — that would be the week before the first game — but I don’t have a set date [to name the starter],” Payton said Wednesday, via video from the team.

He later reiterated that he doesn’t have a deadline, but he said he does “have a gut.”

Nix, Stidham and Wilson are having a “good competition,” and surely Payton has a leader in the clubhouse. Common sense says Nix, a first-round pick, will play if he’s ready. But he will have to show he’s ready before he steps foot on the field for the regular season.

Stidham and Wilson both have starting experience.

Payton conceded he’d like the decision sooner than later, but added, “I think most importantly is [making sure it’s] the right decision.”

The team isn’t looking to the future with the decision, either. Payton said it’s about which quarterback gives the Broncos the best chance to win now.

“I still think we always talk about the locker room and the players in the locker room,” Payton said. “I think when we get into training camp and we get into the preseason games, I think oftentimes the decisions take care of themselves, but the object is to win. In our league, it’s year to year. Man, we’re competing to win this year, and we’re going to make the right decision relative to who gives us that opportunity.”