Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones has been doing a hell of a job

With Anthony Richardson sidelined by a shoulder issue, Daniel Jones got a leg up in the competition between the two quarterbacks to end the offseason program.

Jones, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March. On Thursday, Steichen praised Jones for the way he handled OTAs and minicamp.

“Very pleased with what we got right now. He’s been doing a hell of a job,” Steichen said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously, want to carry that over to training camp, but he’s done a really good job. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro.

“[H]e’s a veteran player,” Steichen added. “Obviously, like I said, very intelligent. He works at it, grinds at it. So not surprised on how he’s picked up the offense. Obviously, those meetings we have in the quarterback room with those guys — the conversations that we have, they’ve been really good. So been very pleased with him.”

Jones started 69 games for the Giants over six seasons before New York released him last November. Now, Jones has a chance at a fresh start with Indianapolis after his stint with Minnesota and has a real shot to capture the Colts’ QB1 job in training camp.