 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones has been doing a hell of a job

  
Published June 12, 2025 04:49 PM

With Anthony Richardson sidelined by a shoulder issue, Daniel Jones got a leg up in the competition between the two quarterbacks to end the offseason program.

Jones, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March. On Thursday, Steichen praised Jones for the way he handled OTAs and minicamp.

“Very pleased with what we got right now. He’s been doing a hell of a job,” Steichen said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously, want to carry that over to training camp, but he’s done a really good job. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro.

“[H]e’s a veteran player,” Steichen added. “Obviously, like I said, very intelligent. He works at it, grinds at it. So not surprised on how he’s picked up the offense. Obviously, those meetings we have in the quarterback room with those guys — the conversations that we have, they’ve been really good. So been very pleased with him.”

Jones started 69 games for the Giants over six seasons before New York released him last November. Now, Jones has a chance at a fresh start with Indianapolis after his stint with Minnesota and has a real shot to capture the Colts’ QB1 job in training camp.