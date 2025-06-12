 Skip navigation
Long-time NFL executive Brian Rolapp leaves for PGA Tour

  
Published June 12, 2025 05:05 PM

As expected, long-time NFL executive Brian Rolapp is leaving the league office, after more than 22 years.

Via Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams on Thursday announcing that Rolapp is moving on.

The memo says Rolapp, who has served as the league’s chief media and business officer, will “pursue other opportunities.” He’s expected to be named the new CEO of the PGA Tour.

Rolapp’s departure comes at a time when owners expect Goodell to develop a succession plan. On the surface, Rolapp’s exit takes him out of the mix. At a deeper level, Rolapp will be getting important experience as the chief executive of a sports organization, while still retaining the knowledge he developed during more than two decades with the NFL.

So, basically, he could be back at some point — in theory. If not, he has landed in the top job with another sports organization.

Sure, it’s not the NFL. But what other sports organization is?