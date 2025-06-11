Report: PGA Tour CEO search focuses on Brian Rolapp

One of the NFL’s top executives could be moving on.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp “has emerged as the clear favorite” to become the new CEO of the PGA Tour. Fischer cites sources from both the golf and football world. At least five sources told Fischer it’s “likely” Rolapp will end up in the role.

Rolapp first emerged as a candidate for the job in early 2024.

Some have suggested that Rolapp, who has worked for the NFL since 2003 and who has held his current job since 2014, could succeed Roger Goodell as NFL Commissioner. And Rolapp’s departure wouldn’t necessarily strike him from the list. He’d get key experience as the person ultimately responsible for a sports organization while Goodell’s tenure continues, with no clear expiration date in sight.

With Goodell closing in on yet another new contract, the key word seems to be succession. Rolapp can, in theory, remain in the mix without remaining in the building. It’s arguably the best of both worlds — and far better than the prospect of sticking around, not getting the promotion, and having a new boss who may want a new person running the NFL’s media operations.

Especially since the NFL’s media operations will dramatically change if/when most of the NFL Media assets are sold to ESPN.