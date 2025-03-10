Jason Licht shoots down report that Bucs have added Samaje Perine

The race to Twitter has its pitfalls. Unrelated to Monday’s struggles by Twitter to remain available.

Bucs G.M. Jason Licht took to the social-media platform to dispute a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston that Tampa Bay had reached a deal with Chiefs running back Samaje Perine.

The story was then amplified by the aggrebots. Licht mobilized.

“No we did not,” Licht tweeted.

It’s nice to see someone willing to correct the record when it needs to be corrected. Especially on a day when far too many tweets are being taken as Gospel truth.