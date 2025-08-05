 Skip navigation
Jason Licht: Teddy Bridgewater was next option if Tom Brady hadn’t signed in 2020

  
Published August 5, 2025 11:14 AM

Teddy Bridgewater technically hasn’t signed with the Buccaneers yet — though he’s on his way to doing so.

But had things worked out a little differently several years ago, Bridgewater could have already been with Tampa Bay.

General Manager Jason Licht noted during his Tuesday press conference that Bridgewater was the team’s Plan B in 2020 if Tom Brady had elected to sign with a different team.

“We had him in here in 2014 before the draft, there might’ve been a situation where we would’ve taken him if he had fell a little further,” Licht said. “And, you know, a few years ago, he was what was behind door No. 2. So, we talked about that today on the sideline. We ended up with Tom Brady, but now we have Teddy on the roster.

“So, you can have everything, just not all at once.”

Bridgewater, 32, was most recently with the Lions over the last two years. But now that Bridgewater isn’t going to coach at the high school level, the Bucs wanted to bring him in.

“Maybe even over the summer, we talked about it, that it would be a nice addition to the room,” Licht said. “Good for Baker [Mayfield], experienced guy, obviously very smart — hell of a high school coach, hell of a coach in general. But just a good addition, just to have that wealth of experience there.”

But even with Bridgewater in tow, Licht isn’t discounting what Kyle Trask brings to the table as a QB2.

“We still have some preseason games to play and all that,” Licht said. “But right now, Kyle is our backup — that’s the intention and that’s what we’re hoping for. But everybody’s competing.”

The Buccaneers could also keep three quarterbacks, though Licht said that’s still to be determined.