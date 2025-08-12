 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Jason Licht would have taken Devin White off the board, if he knew then what he knows now

  
August 12, 2025

Earlier this year, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht said that he shies away from “d-bags and assholes” when it’s time to draft players.

While Licht expressly applied neither category to former Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, something would have kept Licht from taking White, if Licht had a chance to do it all over again.

“Knowing what I know now, he would have been off my board,” Licht told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “It was too much about him.”

White was the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He spent five years with the Buccaneers. Then came a short, failed stint with the Eagles in 2024. He later appeared in seven games with the Texans.

Now, he’s with the Raiders. And Licht’s comment undoubtedly will be used by coach Pete Carroll to get the most out of White in his fourth NFL stop. Not that much needs to be done; in in team’s first 2025 depth chart, White is listed as a starting outside linebacker.