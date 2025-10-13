Jauan Jennings says he has five broken ribs, two ankle sprains and shoulder injury

San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings played today after being listed as questionable with ankle and rib injuries, and afterward he detailed just how badly injured he is.

“Playing with injuries is just something that’s part of it,” Jennings said. “You’ve got high, low ankle sprains, you’ve got shoulders 20 percent, you’ve got ribs, five broken ribs. It is what it is. You keep playing. Nobody cares, you keep playing. That’s what we do.”

Jennings clarified that he has both one high and one low ankle sprain, and that he broke his ribs against the Jaguars in Week Four.

“I’ve got five broken ribs,” Jennings said.

Jennings said that if you aren’t willing to play through pain, you’re not going to last in the NFL.

“It’s football. I love pain, I wouldn’t be playing this sport if I didn’t,” Jennings said. “That’s part of it. You’ve got to enjoy every little thing that comes with it, and pain is one of those.”