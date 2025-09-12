 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings, Trent Williams are questionable for Sunday’s game

  
September 12, 2025

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Friday.

The team lists him as questionable to play Sunday against the Saints.

Jennings left with his injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks and did not return. MRI and CT scans revealed no significant damage to his left shoulder.

He did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Left tackle Trent Williams also is listed as questionable after limited work Friday. The 49ers listed him as knee/not injury related earlier in the week, but he now has only the knee listed.

He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

The 49ers officially ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder, toe).

Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/not injury related) does not have an injury designation after another full practice.