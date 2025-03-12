 Skip navigation
Javon Hargrave agrees to two-year deal with Vikings

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:24 PM

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was officially released by the 49ers when the new league year began at 4 p.m. ET and he landed a new gig a short time later.

Word earlier this week was that Hargrave would sign with the Vikings and multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon are that he has agreed to a two-year contract. The deal is worth $30 million with $19 million guaranteed.

Hargrave tore his triceps in the third game of the 2024 season and did not return to action. He had 44 tackles and seven sacks in the 2023 regular season and 10 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery to help the 49ers to the NFC title.

The Vikings are also adding Jonathan Allen to their defensive line as they double down on adding recently released veterans.